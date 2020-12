Covid-19 : des chercheurs inventent un « bouclier » de protection pour les soins dentaires

A foldable tent for safe dental care during the pandemic

Is it safe to visit a dentist during a pandemic? To protect dentists, nurses and patients from direct and indirect exposure to infectious diseases like COVID-19, NUS researchers have invented a portable tent-like shield called the 'Dental Droplet and Aerosol Reducing Tent', or Dental DART. This innovation can be placed around the patient's head to serve as a barrier, and to prevent the spread of saliva and aerosols generated during common dental procedures. The Dental DART also limits the spread of aerosols onto environmental surfaces, decreasing pathogen availability and potential cross-contamination.

