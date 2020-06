Aux États-Unis, des drones Zipline livrent des fournitures médicales et des équipements de protection individuelle

View this post on Instagram

Today, we announce our partnership with Novant Health to distribute personal protective equipment and other critical medical supplies to healthcare workers on the frontlines of #covid19 pandemic response in North Carolina. We hope this partnership in North Carolina is the first step towards a larger emergency medical network in the 🇺🇸 that could help quickly make contactless deliveries of vaccines to areas experiencing an outbreak. Think about what sort of impact this could have on the distribution of the vaccine that is eventually developed for covid19, for example. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s moments like these where our hearts absolutely swell with pride to be a part of this global, thoughtful, and deeply mission-driven team — both within Zipline, as well as in our partners in @novanthealth @stewarthaasracing @faa & the government and community of the great state of @northcarolina . Despite the challenges of social-distancing while launching a new drone logistics partnership and center, this group of superheroes pulled it off together with finesse, teamwork, and huge smiles (despite the face masks😆!). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Looking forward to building something beautiful together, #america ! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #drones #global #health #innovation #dogood #teamworkmakesthedreamwork