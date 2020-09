Anza : une mobylette électrique signée Monday Motorbikes à seulement 1000€

The new ANZA Motorbike from Monday Motorbikes

From concept to reality Monday Motorbikes is excited to introduce you to the Anza! Named after the street we tested our original motorbikes on in 2015, the Anza is the newest and lightest weight electric motorbike in our line-up. Click here for more information on the Anza and launch deals: https://www.mondaymotorbikes.com/anza

Publiée par Monday Motorbikes sur Lundi 31 août 2020