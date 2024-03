La méthode « 6 to 1» dont tout le monde parle permet-elle réellement de diviser son budget course de moitié ?

If you’re looking to cook at home more and spend less time + money grocery shopping, follow my 6 to 1 method! With this method, I’m able to have the essential ingredients on hand at all times to make a nourishing and easy meal for myself. Would you give this method a try on your next shopping trip?? Details: Plan your grocery shopping method with my method to save time and lots of money! I grab 6 veggies, 5 fruits, 4 proteins, 3 starches, 2 sauces and condiments, and 1 fun item for yourself. #traderjoes #explorepage #forbeginners #healthy #adulting #tips #groceryshopping #hauls #howto #cooking #budget #nyc #budgetmeals #comewithme #Vlog #explorepage

