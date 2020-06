monbento lance une campagne solidaire : 1€ reversé à la Protection Civile pour chaque boite à repas MB Original vendu !

MB Original, bestseller lunch box by monbento

MB Original, bestseller lunch box by monbentoWhether at the office, the gym or anywhere else, this MB Original lunch box Made in France is absolutely perfect for your packed lunches!Two-tiered food compartments, microwave and dishwasher safe… This bento also won two design awards: the Gia Award and the Reddot Design Award.And you can customise it on our website by choosing the colour of each MB Original element!Video: @gwenaellewis

Publiée par monbento sur Jeudi 8 février 2018